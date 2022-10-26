Voice Actor Takahiro Sakurai Acknowledges Report of 10-Year Extramarital Affair

Bunshun: Affair was with writer, who was unaware of Sakurai's marriage, for his abruptly ended radio show

The Weekly Bunshun tabloid newspaper reported on Wednesday that voice actor Takahiro Sakurai had been engaged in an extramarital affair for at least 10 years with a writer for his P.S. Genki Desu. Takahiro travel radio show. The show abruptly concluded on Monday after nine years. Sakurai's talent management agency Intention published a statement on Thursday that acknowledged the article's report and apologized to the unnamed woman, Sakurai's fans, and all involved.

Weekly Bunshun reported that the writer with whom Sakurai had an affair was unaware that Sakurai was married until just before the recording of P.S. Genki Desu. Takahiro's final episode. The voice actor had been discrete about his marriage until last month, when he revealed his marital status to Weekly Bunshun . The newspaper added that the writer was so shocked after finding out that Sakurai was married that she had to be admitted to the emergency room, and retired from the writing business afterward.

Weekly Bunshun's article reported that its staff approached Sakurai as he was heading to work, to verify its findings. According to the article, Sakurai acknowledged the findings of its reporting, but also said that he wished to elaborate more later. Weekly Bunshun added that the head of Intention came to the newspaper's editorial office later that evening on Sakurai's behalf. According to the newspaper, Intention's representative said that the affair had already ended when Sakurai's marriage became public, and that the agency was itself unaware of his marital status until then.

Intention's Thursday statement regarding the article also noted that Sakurai feels great remorse, and will endeavor to win back the trust of his fans.

Sakurai's numerous voice roles include Griffith in Berserk , Giyū Tomioka in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba , Suzaku in Code Geass , Ayame in Fruits Basket , Rohan in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable , Reigen in Mob Psycho 100 , Sasori in Naruto Shippūden , Francis F. in Bungo Stray Dogs , Izumo Kusanagi in K , and Cloud in Final Fantasy VII .

He is reprising his role as Reigen in the ongoing Mob Psycho 100 III anime, and is also voicing roles in the ongoing Urusei Yatsura , Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War , Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth , and BLUELOCK anime, and has roles in the upcoming Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre , Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, and The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent anime, as well as the Mononoke and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime anime films.

Sources: Intention, Bunshun Online