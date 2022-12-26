Otamatone Musical Synthesizers Get Otamatoon Anime

Maywa Denki to produce sound-only anime

Maywa Denki, the company behind the musical synthesizer Otamatone, announced in a livestreamed press conference on Saturday that it will produce a sound-only anime titled Otamatoon, based on the Otamatone synthesizer. The anime will feature actual synthesizers used in computer-controlled real-time animatronics.

The anime's story is about Otamatōn, a musical instrument full of curiosity. He always looks forward to meeting other unique sound character and making music with them. He calls them his "Oto-modachi" (a wordplay between "Oto" meaning "sound," and "Tomodachi" meaning "friend"), or "sound friends."

Maywa Denki also introduced the anime's characters:

Otamatōn, a musical synthesizer full of curiousity, and always wants to meet other unique sound characters.

Knockman, a diligent and hardworking instrument with a passionate rhythm.

Chiririn, a small but self-assertive percussion instrument.

Chan, a cymbal instrument who fails most of the time, but recovers by telling themselves, "don't worry about it."

Beromin, an instrument who likes doing things their own way, and can produce a low-tone bass sound.

Pororon, the group's mother figure who plays chords.

Maywa Denki will soon announce more details about the anime. Otamatoon is the company's first animation production.

The Otamatone synthesizer was first introduced in 2009 and has reinvented popular songs ever since.

Sources: Maywa Denki's official website, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web