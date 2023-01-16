'Reincarnated with Level 99 Stats, He Gets to Start Over from Level 1' Manga Listed as Ending in 4th Volume

Strongest Swordsman's Magic Training: Reincarnated with Level 99 Stats, He Gets to Start Over from Level 1

Saikyō Ken Sei no Mahō Shugyō ~Level 99 no Status o Tamotta Mama Level 1 Kara Yari Naosu~

Amazon is listing the fourth compiled book volume of Yami Satsuki's) manga, the adaptation of's light novel series of the same title, as the final volume. The volume will ship on March 7.

Nenjuu launched the novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō ("Let's Be Novelists") website in June 2018, and ended it in February 2022. SB Creative published the novel's first and second volumes with illustrations by B-Ginga in January and June 2019, respectively.

Satsuki launched the manga adaptation in Square Enix 's Manga UP! web manga site and app, and on the Gangan Online website in 2020. The Global Manga UP! website and app is also publishing the manga in English. It describes the story:

Ragna, "Master of Sword", used to be the strongest swordsman. He ventured alone into the mysterious Heavenfell Tower and reached where no man had stepped before, the seventh floor... only to find the limit of his growth. However, his story is far from over. He gets reincarnated and returns to level 1...while keeping all of his level 99 stats?!

Square Enix published the manga's first compiled book volume in February 2021, and the third volume in June 2022.

Nenjuu launched the Kenshi o Mezashite Nyūgaku shita no ni Mahō Tekisei 9999 Nan Desu Kedo!? (I Enrolled to Become a Swordsman, But My Magical Aptitude is 9999!?) light novel series in June 2016, and ended it in 2019. The novel series has eight volumes. iimAn and Kurudaz launched an ongoing manga adaptation of the novels in Fujimi Shobo 's Dragon Age magazine in December 2017. Kadokawa published the manga's 11th volume on January 7.

Source: Amazon



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.