The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague TV Anime Reveals English Dub's Cast, Premiere

©殿ヶ谷美由記/SQUARE ENIX・氷属性製作委員会

revealed on Monday that it will begin streaming the Englishfor the television anime of'smanga on Tuesday.

The dub cast includes:

Michelle Rojas is directing the English dub with ADR engineer Stevie Rae Krieger . Leah Clark is writing the English script. Neal Malley is the ADR mixer.

The anime had an advance streaming on the ABEMA service on January 3, before its premiere on January 4 on Tokyo MX , ABC TV, and Nagoya Broadcasting Network . Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan. The anime will have four Blu-ray Disc releases, shipping once a month from April through July 2023.

The anime stars:

The "workplace fantasy romantic comedy" revolves around Himuro-kun, a modern-day descendant of the Snow Woman from Japanese folklore, and his seemingly aloof, eccentric yet kind colleague Fuyutsuki. Himuro-kun tends to freeze nearby objects or summon a snowstorm when he is agitated, and he also happens to have a secret crush on Fuyutsuki. However, Fuyutsuki is nearly completely oblivious to anything around her.

Mankyū ( Sumikkogurashi – Good to be in the corner ) is directing the anime at Zero-G and the new studio Liber (established in 2021). Tomoko Konparu ( Blue Spring Ride , Love All Play ) is overseeing the series scripts. Miyako Kanō is designing the characters. Ruka Kawada ( Isekai Quartet , Is the order a rabbit? ) is composing the music.

Additional staff members include:

Takao Sakuma is performing the opening theme song "Frozen Midnight." Nowlu is performing the show's ending theme song "Rinaria."

Tonogaya launched the manga on social media where it gained popularity, and is now serializing it on the Gangan pixiv service. The manga is ongoing. Square Enix published the manga's first compiled book volume in Japan in July 2019. The company released the manga's seventh volume on December 21.

Comikey licensed the manga in English.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)