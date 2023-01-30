One Piece Film Red Tops Howl's Moving Castle as #4 All-Time Anime Film Globally, #5 in Japan

Film earns 31.9 billion yen globally, 19.7 billion yen in Japan after 177 days

Howl's Moving Castle

The official website for theanime announced on Tuesday that the film has sold over 14.27 million tickets for over 19.7 billion yen (about US$152 million) as of Sunday, January 29, its 177th and final day at the Japanese box office. With this milestone, the film has surpassedas the #5 highest-earning anime film in Japan. Moreover, the film has earned the equivalent of 31.9 billion yen (about US$246.5 million) worldwide, thus surpassingas the #4 highest-earning anime film globally.

The film is also the #8 highest-earning film of all time in Japan.

To commemorate the feat, Eiichiro Oda drew the visual below that depicts Luffy in a wanted poster as with most of the franchise 's important characters, but with the film's earnings instead of a bounty amount.

Warning: The image below contains spoilers for the film and for parts of the manga that have not yet been animated.

The film topped Japan's box office for 2022 in terms of yen earned and tickets sold. One Piece Film Red opened in Japan on August 6.

The movie has become the franchise 's highest-selling and highest-earning film installment, in terms of both the number of tickets sold and yen earned at the box office.

Crunchyroll released One Piece Film Red in the United States and Canada on November 4, and in Australia and New Zealand on November 3. The film crossed US$12,768,073 in its second week in the United States, ranking at #8 at the U.S. box office.

The film centers on a new character named Uta, Shanks' daughter. Kaori Nazuka is the speaking voice of Uta, while Ado is the character's singing voice. Ado also performs the film's theme song "Shinjidai" ("New Genesis"). Goro Taniguchi ( Code Geass , One Piece: Defeat The Pirate Ganzak! special) directed One Piece Film Red . Tsutomu Kuroiwa ( One Piece Film Gold , One Piece: Heart of Gold , GANTZ:O , live-action Black Butler ) wrote the screenplay, and One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda himself served as executive producer.



