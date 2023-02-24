Dead Mount Death Play Anime Reveals 9 More Cast Members, New Visual, Theme Song Artists

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Ryohgo Narita and Shinta Fujimoto 's Dead Mount Death Play manga revealed nine more cast members, theme song artists, and a new visual for the series on Friday.

The new cast members include: (character name romanizations not confirmed)

Sou performs the opening theme song "Nero," and Inori Minase performs the ending theme song "Aolite."

The anime will premiere in April, and stars:

Yuki Sakakihara as Polka Shinoyama

as Polka Shinoyama Inori Minase as Misaki Sakimiya

as Misaki Sakimiya Yūma Uchida as Takumi Kuruya

Manabu Ono ( Sword Art Online: Alicization , Saki , Sakura Wars the Animation ) is directing the anime, and is also supervising the series' scripts while penning them alongside Yukie Sugawara ( Overlord , The Vampire Dies in No Time ) and Yoriko Tomita ( My Dress-Up Darling , As Miss Beelzebub likes it. ). Takaharu Ōkuma ( Diary of Our Days at the Breakwater ) is credited as "sub-director," while Yoshiki Kitai is credited as the assistant director. GEEK TOYS is animating the series. Hisashi Abe ( Chobits , Gunslinger Girl , Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System ) is designing the characters. Takayuki Yamaguchi is the sound director. HALF H·P STUDIO is credited for sound production. F.M.F ( Yūki Nara , eba , Kana Utatane ) is composing the music.

Yen Press publishes the manga in English as chapters are released in Japan. Yen Press describes the manga's story:

It's a showdown for the ages as the legendary hero takes on the corpse god necromancer, but when the dust settles, something isn't quite right... In the final moments of their epic confrontation, the corpse god's final gambit shot was wholly unexpected -- reincarnation magic! Across space and time, a boy named Polka Shinoyama awakens feeling...not quite himself...... Who could've expected that the climactic battle between good and evil would turn out like this??

Narita ( Baccano! , Durarara!! ) and Fujimoto ( Red Raven ) launched the ongoing manga in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine in October 2017.

