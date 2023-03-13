Too Cute Crisis Anime Reveals Additional Cast

The staff for the television anime adaptation of Mitsuru Kido 's Kawaisugi Crisis ( Too Cute Crisis ) manga revealed more cast during the anime's advance screening and talk show event on Saturday.

The anime's additional cast includes: (character name romanizations not confirmed)

Kenichi Ogata as Mikiti Furupururin, an Azatos army spaceship captain

© 城戸みつる／集英社・カワイスギクライシス製作委員会

Takehito Koyasu as Shamil Naga, the strongest member of the Azatos army

© 城戸みつる／集英社・カワイスギクライシス製作委員会

Kyōka Moriya as Mitra Lil, a new female recruit of the Azatos army's 16th combat unit

© 城戸みつる／集英社・カワイスギクライシス製作委員会

Reina Ueda as Komachi Kokage, Liza's high school neighbor, who owns a cat named Maru-chan

© 城戸みつる／集英社・カワイスギクライシス製作委員会

Nene Hieda as Nazuna Endō, a girl who walks a shiba dog named Mamehiko around the neighborhood

© 城戸みつる／集英社・カワイスギクライシス製作委員会

The anime's main cast members include: Natsumi Fujiwara as Yozora, Yumiri Hanamori as Liza Luna, Jin Ogasawara as Seiji Mukai, and Saya Aizawa as Kasumi Yanagi.

Previously announced cast members include: (character name romanizations not confirmed)

©城戸みつる／集英社・カワイスギクライシス製作委員会

The anime will premiere onon April 7 at 10:30 p.m. JST before airing onand

Jun Hatori ( Taisho Otome Fairy Tale ) is directing the anime at Synergy SP . Aya Satsuki ( My Master Has No Tail ) is in charge of series composition and script, and Mayumi Watanabe ( Kakyūsei , Kamiwaza Wanda ) is designing the characters. Shun Narita ( Ancient Girl's Frame , Noblesse ) and Yūsuke Seo ( Dark Gathering ) are composing the music, Haruko Seto ( Taisho Otome Fairy Tale ) is in charge of color design, Chiho Wada (assistant art director for The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 2 ) is the art director, Hiroki Tsubouchi ( Hayate the Combat Butler ) is the director of photography, and Hideaki Murai ( Captain Tsubasa , Demon King Daimao ) is editing. Nozomi Nakatani (sound production manager, Phantom of the Idol ) is the sound director, and Yuka Kazama ( Laid-Back Camp ) is in charge of sound effects. Bit Grooove Promotion is in charge of sound production, and Pony Canyon is in charge of music production. DIALOGUE+ will perform the anime's ending theme song "Nyanbori de Moffi!!."

The sci-fi comedy follows Liza Luna, who has been dispatched to Earth by the space empire Azatos. At first, she thought that it would be fine to destroy the Earth, since it has a low level of civilization. However, after stopping at a cafe, she encounters a cat and is shocked by her cuteness.

Kido launched the manga in Shueisha 's Jump Square magazine in October 2019. The manga is also on Shonen Jump+ . Shueisha will publish the manga's seventh volume on April 4.