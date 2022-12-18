Too Cute Crisis Anime Reveals 1st Promo Video, 2nd Key Visual, Additional Cast, April 2023 Premiere

The Jump Festa '23 event on Sunday revealed that the anime adaptation of Mitsuru Kido 's Kawaisugi Crisis ( Too Cute Crisis ) manga will debut in April 2023. The anime also revealed its first promotional video, additional cast members, and its second key visual.

Key visual:

The anime's main cast members include: Natsumi Fujiwara as Yozora, Yumiri Hanamori as Liza Luna, Jin Ogasawara as Seiji Mukai, and Saya Aizawa as Kasumi Yanagi.

Additional cast members announced include: (character name romanizations not confirmed)

Jun Hatori ( Taisho Otome Fairy Tale ) is directing the anime at Synergy SP . Aya Satsuki ( My Master Has No Tail ) is in charge of series composition and script, and Mayumi Watanabe ( Kakyūsei , Kamiwaza Wanda ) is designing the characters. Shun Narita ( Ancient Girl's Frame , Noblesse ) and Yūsuke Seo ( Dark Gathering ) are composing the music, Haruko Seto ( Taisho Otome Fairy Tale ) is in charge of color design, Chiho Wada (assistant art director for The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 2 ) is the art director, Hiroki Tsubouchi ( Hayate the Combat Butler ) is the director of photography, and Hideaki Murai ( Captain Tsubasa , Demon King Daimao ) is editing. Nozomi Nakatani (sound production manager, Phantom of the Idol ) is the sound director, and Yuka Kazama ( Laid-Back Camp ) is in charge of sound effects. Bit Grooove Promotion is in charge of sound production, and Pony Canyon is in charge of music production.

The sci-fi comedy follows Liza Luna, who has been dispatched to Earth by the space empire Azatos. At first, she thought that it would be fine to destroy the Earth, since it has a low level of civilization. However, after stopping at a cafe, she encounters a cat and is shocked by her cuteness.

Kido launched the manga in Shueisha 's Jump Square magazine in October 2019. The manga is also on Shonen Jump+ . Shueisha published the manga's sixth volume on October 4.

