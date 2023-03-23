News
KamiKatsu Anime's Video Previews Opening Song, Reveals More Cast, Staff (Updated)
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The staff for KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World, the television anime of Aoi Akashiro and Sonshō Hangetsuban's Kaminaki Sekai no Kamisama Katsudō (What God Does in a World Without Gods) manga, unveiled a new promotional video and visual for the anime on Thursday. The video previews the anime's opening theme song "I Wish" by Rin Kurisu, and also reveals more cast and staff members for the anime
The new cast members include:
The new staff include:
- Art Director: Kouki Nagayoshi
- Art Setting: Masahiro Satō
- Color Key Artist: Kana Soma
- Director of Photography: Ayako Otsuki
- Sound Director: Keiichi Nozaki
- Sound Effects: Masaru Urahata
- Sound Production: Dax Production
- Music: Yasunori Iwasaki
- Music Production: Lantis
The anime will premiere on April 5 on the TOKYO MX channel at 25:30 JST (effectively April 6 at 1:30 a.m. or April 5 at 12:30 p.m. EDT), then on BS NTV, Kansai TV, Saga TV, and AT-X. The anime will also stream on the dAnime Store on April 5, as well as on other streaming services in Japan. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.
The anime stars:
- Junya Enoki as protagonist Yukito Urabe
- Akari Kitō the god Mitama
- Kana Hanazawa as Aruaru
- Sumire Uesaka as Shiruriru
- Sho Fujisawa as Roy
- Megumi Ogata as Kuren
- Junichi Suwabe as Beltran
- Aoi Yūki as Ataru
- Sho Hayami as Sōichirō Urabe
Yuki Inaba (Non Non Biyori Nonstop episode director) is directing the anime at Studio Palette, with Yoshifumi Sueda (High School DxD Hero) credited as supervisor. Aoi Akashiro, the writer of the original manga, is in charge of series composition for the anime. Kaori Yoshikawa (The World's Finest Assassin chief animation director) is designing the characters. Rin Kurisu will perform the opening theme song "I Wish," and Akari Kitō, who voices Mitama, will perform the ending theme song "Steppin' Up Life!"
The manga centers on Yukito, the heir of a questionable cult's leader. After an unfortunate death, he reincarnates in a world without the concepts of god and religion.
Akashiro and Hangetsuban launched the Kaminaki Sekai no Kamisama Katsudō manga in Hero's Inc.'s Monthly Hero's magazine in May 2019. When Monthly Hero's ended publication in 2020, the manga moved to Comiplex. Hero's Inc. published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on November 29.
A spinoff manga titled Kaminaki Sekai no Onee-chan Katsudō (What My Older Sister Does in a World Without Gods) by Tokisada Hayami launched on November 25.
Source: Press release
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history