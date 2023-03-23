Too Cute Crisis Anime's 2nd Promo Video Previews Theme Songs

The official website for the television anime of Mitsuru Kido 's Kawaisugi Crisis ( Too Cute Crisis ) manga posted the anime's second promotional video and main key visual on Thursday. The video reveals and previews the opening theme song "Space Cat Big Bang" by Chōgakusei. The video also previews the ending theme song "Nyanbori de Moffi!!" by DIALOGUE+ .

© 城戸みつる／集英社・カワイスギクライシス製作委員会

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX on April 7 at 10:30 p.m. JST before airing on BS Asahi and Kansai TV .

©城戸みつる／集英社・カワイスギクライシス製作委員会

The sci-fi comedy follows Liza Luna, who has been dispatched to Earth by the space empire Azatos. At first, she thought that it would be fine to destroy the Earth, since it has a low level of civilization. However, after stopping at a cafe, she encounters a cat and is shocked by her cuteness.

The anime's main cast members include: Natsumi Fujiwara as Yozora, Yumiri Hanamori as Liza Luna, Jin Ogasawara as Seiji Mukai, and Saya Aizawa as Kasumi Yanagi.

Other cast members include (character name romanizations not confirmed):

Jun Hatori ( Taisho Otome Fairy Tale ) is directing the anime at Synergy SP . Aya Satsuki ( My Master Has No Tail ) is supervising and writing the series scripts, and Mayumi Watanabe ( Kakyūsei , Kamiwaza Wanda ) is designing the characters. Shun Narita ( Ancient Girl's Frame , Noblesse ) and Yūsuke Seo ( Dark Gathering ) are composing the music.

Haruko Seto ( Taisho Otome Fairy Tale ) is the color key artist, Chiho Wada (assistant art director for The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 2 ) is directing the art, Hiroki Tsubouchi ( Hayate the Combat Butler ) is the compositing director of photography, and Hideaki Murai ( Captain Tsubasa , Demon King Daimao ) is editing. Nozomi Nakatani (sound production manager, Phantom of the Idol ) is the sound director, and Yuka Kazama ( Laid-Back Camp ) is in charge of sound effects. Bit Grooove Promotion is in charge of sound production, and Pony Canyon is in charge of music production.

Kido launched the manga in Shueisha 's Jump Square magazine in October 2019. The manga is also on Shonen Jump+ . Shueisha will publish the manga's seventh volume on April 4.