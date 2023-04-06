Naoshi Arakawa's Atwight Game Fantasy Manga Ends on April 12

© Naoshi Arakawa, Kodansha

Atwight Game

This year's 18th issue of'srevealed on Wednesday that'smanga will end in the magazine's next issue on April 12.

The fantasy manga is set in a trading city named Kunlong, and centers on Marco, a minor member in the city's ruling crime syndicate, the Serpent Ring. Marco lives a normal, boring life, never dipping into notoriety. But his life takes a turn for the unique when he meets Atwight, a girl who seemingly fell from the sky. Atwight's arrival begins to upset the balance of not only Marco's life, but the regularity of life in Kunlong.

Arakawa launched the manga in September 2022. Kodansha published the manga's second compiled book volume on March 16.

Arakawa's Your Lie in April ( Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso ) manga debuted in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine in 2011, and ended in February 2015. Kodansha published the 11th and final compiled volume in Japan in May 2015. The manga inspired a 22-episode television anime series that premiered in October 2014, and Aniplex of America released the series on home video. The manga also inspired a live-action film that opened in September 2016. Kodansha Comics released the original manga in English.

Most recently, Arakawa drew the Farewell, My Dear Cramer ( Sayonara Watashi no Cramer ) manga, a sequel to his earlier Sayonara, Football two-volume manga. Farewell, My Dear Cramer launched in Monthly Shonen Magazine in May 2016, and ended in December 2020 with 14 volumes. Kodansha Comics released the manga digitally simultaneously with its Japanese release, and is also releasing the manga in print. Both Farewell, My Dear Cramer and Sayonara, Football inspired an anime film and a television anime adaptation. The Farewell, My Dear Cramer television anime premiered in April 2021, while Eiga Sayonara Watashi no Cramer First Touch , the anime film adapting Sayonara, Football , opened in June 2021.