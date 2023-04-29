Netflix debuted a teaser video and a new visual for the upcoming anime series project of Shigeru Mizuki 's Akuma Kun manga on Saturday. The teaser announces four more cast members and more staff members.



The newly announced cast members are:

Ryoko Shiraishi as Sanae Kazama, Akuma Kun's mother

Yumiri Hanamori as Mio Kazama, Sanae's daughter

Fairouz Ai as Gremory, a demon

Yukiyo Fujii as Hina Asanagi, a college student who comes as a client

The newly announced staff members are:

Akuma Kun is the story of a boy trying create a society where humanity realizes it's true potential and lives happily, with the help of some unlikely allies

The new anime's story is set over three decades after the earlier 1989-1990 anime's story. Yūko Mita and Toshio Furukawa are returning from the previous anime to voice Akuma I / Shingo Umoregi and Mephisto II, respectively. Furukawa also plays Mephisto III. Yuuki Kaji voices the protagonist, Akuma II / Ichirō Umoregi.

is the anime project's chief director, while is the series director. is overseeing the series scripts. is in charge of production.

Netflix will stream the new anime simultaneously worldwide this fall.

The anime is part of four "big projects" commemorating the 100-year anniversary of Shigeru Mizuki 's birth. Mizuki passed away in 2015 at 93 years old. Another project is the Kitarō Tanjō: Gegege no Nazo (Kintarō Birth: The Mystery of Gegege) anime film, which will also open on November 17.

The manga previously inspired a television anime in 1989-1990. Two anime films premiered in 1989 and 1990. The new anime is the first new one in 33 years. The manga also inspired several live-action adaptations.

Mizuki drew the original manga in 1963-1964, and he drew several other series in the franchise in the 1970s and 1980s. The manga follows the titular "Akuma-kun," a boy who uses the powers of demons to help the world stay at peace.

