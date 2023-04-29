News
New Akuma Kun Anime Series' Teaser Unveils 4 More Cast Members
posted on by Egan Loo
Netflix debuted a teaser video and a new visual for the upcoming anime series project of Shigeru Mizuki's Akuma Kun manga on Saturday. The teaser announces four more cast members and more staff members.
The newly announced cast members are:
Yumiri Hanamori as Mio Kazama, Sanae's daughter
Fairouz Ai as Gremory, a demon
Yukiyo Fujii as Hina Asanagi, a college student who comes as a client
The newly announced staff members are:
- Character Design, Chief Animation Director: Sakae Shibuya (A Centaur's Life, Magical Girl Site)
- Art Director: Yumiko Kuga
- Color Key Artist: Kunio Tsujita
- Compositing Director of Photography: Takeo Ogiwara
- Magic Circle Design: Wataru Osakabe
- Music: Akio Izutsu (Phi-Brain - Kami no Puzzle)
Netflix describes the story:
Akuma Kun is the story of a boy trying create a society where humanity realizes it's true potential and lives happily, with the help of some unlikely allies
The new anime's story is set over three decades after the earlier 1989-1990 anime's story. Yūko Mita and Toshio Furukawa are returning from the previous anime to voice Akuma I / Shingo Umoregi and Mephisto II, respectively. Furukawa also plays Mephisto III. Yuuki Kaji voices the protagonist, Akuma II / Ichirō Umoregi.
Junichi Sato (Aria franchise, Sailor Moon) is the Akuma Kun anime project's chief director at Encourage Films, while Fumitoshi Oizaki (A Centaur's Life, Romeo × Juliet) is the series director. Sato previously directed Akuma-kun TV anime and its two films in 1989-1990.Hiroshi Ohnogi (2018 GeGeGe no Kitarō, Noein - to your other self) is overseeing the series scripts. Toei Animation is charge of production.
Netflix will stream the new anime simultaneously worldwide this fall.
The anime is part of four "big projects" commemorating the 100-year anniversary of Shigeru Mizuki's birth. Mizuki passed away in 2015 at 93 years old. Another project is the Kitarō Tanjō: Gegege no Nazo (Kintarō Birth: The Mystery of Gegege) anime film, which will also open on November 17.
The manga previously inspired a television anime in 1989-1990. Two anime films premiered in 1989 and 1990. The new anime is the first new one in 33 years. The manga also inspired several live-action adaptations.
Mizuki drew the original manga in 1963-1964, and he drew several other series in the franchise in the 1970s and 1980s. The manga follows the titular "Akuma-kun," a boy who uses the powers of demons to help the world stay at peace.
Sources: Netflix Anime's Twitter account, Comic Natalie