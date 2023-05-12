News
Kotaro Lives Alone Manga Ends in 2 Chapters
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Manga inspired Netflix anime in 2022, live-action series in 2021
This year's 11th issue of Shogakukan's Big Comic Superior magazine revealed on Friday that Mami Tsumura's Kotarō wa Hitori Gurashi (Kotaro Lives Alone) manga will end in two chapters. If the manga does not take a break it will end in the magazine's 13th issue on June 9.
Tsumura launched the manga in Big Comic Superior in 2015. The manga's ninth volume shipped in June 2022. The series won an Electronic Manga Award in 2018.
The "apartment comedy with laughs and tears" manga centers on a 4-year-old boy named Kotarō Satо̄, who moves next door to Shin Karino, an unsuccessful manga artist. Kotarō has no parents and lives alone. Not only does he seem to earn a living, he actually seems more put together than his own strange neighbors.
The manga inspired a live-action series that debuted in April 2021. A second season premiered in April.
The manga also inspired a Netflix anime series that debuted in March 2022.
Source: Big Comic Superior issue 11