Kotaro Lives Alone Manga Ends in 2 Chapters

© Mami Tsumura, Shogakukan

Kotaro Lives Alone

This year's 11th issue of'smagazine revealed on Friday that's) manga will end in two chapters. If the manga does not take a break it will end in the magazine's 13th issue on June 9.

Tsumura launched the manga in Big Comic Superior in 2015. The manga's ninth volume shipped in June 2022. The series won an Electronic Manga Award in 2018.

The "apartment comedy with laughs and tears" manga centers on a 4-year-old boy named Kotarō Satо̄, who moves next door to Shin Karino, an unsuccessful manga artist. Kotarō has no parents and lives alone. Not only does he seem to earn a living, he actually seems more put together than his own strange neighbors.

The manga inspired a live-action series that debuted in April 2021. A second season premiered in April.

The manga also inspired a Netflix anime series that debuted in March 2022.

