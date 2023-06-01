Farming Life in Another World Anime Reveals English Dub Cast, June 8 Premiere

© 内藤 騎之介 ／「異世界のんびり農家」製作委員会

revealed on Thursday that it will begin streaming the English dub for the anime of's) light novel series on June 8 at 12:00 p.m. EDT.

The English cast includes:

John Swasey is directing the English dub .

The anime premiered on the AT-X channel on January 6, and it also ran on TV Tokyo and BS TV Tokyo . HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

After Hiraku dies of a serious illness, God brings him back to life, gives his health and youth back, and sends him to a fantasy world of his choice. In order to enjoy his second shot, God bestows upon him the almighty farming tool! Watch as Hiraku digs, chops, and ploughs in another world in this laidback farming fantasy!

began releasing 's manga adaptation of the novels in November 2020, and it describes the story:

Ryōichi Kuraya ( Tsugumomo ) is directing the anime at Zero-G . Touko Machida ( Lucky Star , Show By Rock!! ) is the series script supervisor, and Yoshiko Saitо̄ ( Assassins Pride ) is the chief animation director and character designer. Yasuharu Takanashi ( Fairy Tail ) and Johannes Nilsson ( Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- ) are composing the music, with Pony Canyon producing.

The other staff members include:

Naito began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2016, where it is ongoing. Kadokawa began publishing the novels in print with illustrations by Yasumo ( Banished From The Heroes' Party ) in October 2017, and published the 15th novel on April 28. Tsurugi launched the manga in 2017, and Kadokawa published the 10th volume on January 7. The novel series has 2 million copies in circulation.

A four-panel comedy spinoff manga titled Isekai Nonbiri Nōka no Nichijō (The Everyday Farming Life in Another World) by Yuji launched in Kadokawa 's Dragon Age magazine in July 2022.



