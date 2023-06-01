News
Farming Life in Another World Anime Reveals English Dub Cast, June 8 Premiere
posted on by Alex Mateo
The English cast includes:
- Blake Shepard as Hiraku
- Luci Christian as Lu Lulucy
- Monica Rial as Tia
- Katelyn Barr as Lea
- Shannon Emerick as Anne
- Joe Daniels as Beezel
- Raven Troup as Corone
- Jeremy Gee as Daga
- Louis Gallindo (Luis Galindo) as Donovan
- Andrew Love as Dryme
- Annie Wild as Flora
- Allison Sumrall as Flowrem
- Chris Hutchison as Galgardo
- Brandon Hearnsberger as Garf
- David Wald as God
- Skyler Sinclair as Goddess, Junea
- Shelley Calene-Black as Graffaloon
- Liz Arends as Granmaria
- Adam Gibbs as Grattz
- Jack Stansbury as Gucci
- Chelsea McCurdy as Hakuren
- Mai Le as Klakkase
- Olivia Swasey as Kudel, Lasa
- John Gremillion as Kuro
- Brianna Roberts as Lafa
- Elissa Cuellar as Lalu
- Kara Greenberg as Lami
- Christina Kelly as Lamulias
- Donna Bella Litton as Lastismoon
- Juliet Simmons as Lecott
- Alyssa Marek as Leef
- Kira Vincent-Davis as Leely
- Brittney Karbowski as Lees
- Carli Mosier as Leeta
- Hilary Haag as Leezay
- Jay Hickman as Michael
- Mark X Laskowski as Randan
- Maggie Flecknoe as Roaju
- Brittany Lauda as Rosalind
- Cat Thomas as Sena
- Chris Patton as Vargryfe
- Genevieve Simmons as Ya
- Emi Lo as Yuri
John Swasey is directing the English dub.
The anime premiered on the AT-X channel on January 6, and it also ran on TV Tokyo and BS TV Tokyo. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.One Peace Books began releasing Yasuyuki Tsurugi's manga adaptation of the novels in November 2020, and it describes the story:
After Hiraku dies of a serious illness, God brings him back to life, gives his health and youth back, and sends him to a fantasy world of his choice. In order to enjoy his second shot, God bestows upon him the almighty farming tool! Watch as Hiraku digs, chops, and ploughs in another world in this laidback farming fantasy!
Ryōichi Kuraya (Tsugumomo) is directing the anime at Zero-G. Touko Machida (Lucky Star, Show By Rock!!) is the series script supervisor, and Yoshiko Saitо̄ (Assassins Pride) is the chief animation director and character designer. Yasuharu Takanashi (Fairy Tail) and Johannes Nilsson (Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy-) are composing the music, with Pony Canyon producing.
The other staff members include:
- Sub-Character Design, Chief Animation Director: Yūsuke Isouchi
- Chief Animation Director: Kiyotaka Nakahara
- Art Director: Hirofumi Sakagami (Totonyan), Yumi Nakata (Totonyan)
- Art Setting: Hiroshi Katō (Totonyan)
- Color Key Artists: Yuko Tsumori, Kaori Nakahira
- 3D CG Director: Yoshinori Ban
- Editing: Masaki Utsunomiya
- Sound Director: Shuhei Abe
- Sound Production: Saber Links
Naito began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2016, where it is ongoing. Kadokawa began publishing the novels in print with illustrations by Yasumo (Banished From The Heroes' Party) in October 2017, and published the 15th novel on April 28. Tsurugi launched the manga in 2017, and Kadokawa published the 10th volume on January 7. The novel series has 2 million copies in circulation.
A four-panel comedy spinoff manga titled Isekai Nonbiri Nōka no Nichijō (The Everyday Farming Life in Another World) by Yuji launched in Kadokawa's Dragon Age magazine in July 2022.
Source: HIDIVE
