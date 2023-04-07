HIDIVE to Stream Feast of Amrita Anime Film, The Eminence in Shadow Anime's 2nd Season

© ⒸSakuSakamoto / zelicofilm,LLC

Amrita no Kyōen

announced at itspanel on Friday that it will stream the) anime film and the second season oftelevision anime

HIDIVE revealed that it will stream English dubs for the Oshi no Ko and Farming Life in Another World anime. The service will also add the PET anime to its catalog.

The Feast of Amrita film will open on May 26 at Cine Libre Ikebukuro in Tokyo, and at Cine Libre Umeda in Osaka. The film was originally planned for release in 2021, but was postponed due to COVID-19. The film will screen alongside a "refined version" of Aragne: Sign of Vermilion (with at least 60 revised shots).

The movie is a prequel spinoff of Sakamoto's previous movie Aragne: Sign of Vermilion . The story centers on a high school girl named Tamahi, who encounters strange creatures while navigating a gigantic apartment building.

As with Aragne: Sign of Vermilion , Sakamoto is producing the new anime film alone — he is producing the original concept, and also writing, animating, and directing the anime, and composing the music. Few anime productions of more than 60 minutes have featured a one-person production team in the past.

©逢沢大介・KADOKAWA刊／シャドウガーデン

The Eminence in Shadow

The first season of the television anime of's) light novel series premiered in October 2022, and it ended on February 15.

The main staff is returning for the second season at the studio Nexus .

HIDIVE streamed the first season, and it describes the story:

Some people just aren't suited to playing the part of the flashy, in-your-face hero or the dastardly, mustache-twirling villain with larger-than-life panache. Instead, they operate in the shadows and pull the strings of society through wit and cleverness. That's the role Cid wants to play when he's transported to another world. Cid spins a yarn or three and becomes the unlikely leader of the underground Shadow Garden organization that fights against a menacing cult (which he totally made up). However, there's a catch even his wild imagination didn't see coming: the cult he concocted actually exists, and they're beyond displeased that his power fantasy just got in the way of their evil plans!

Kazuya Nakanishi (chief animation director for Darwin's Game ) directed the anime at Nexus ( Darwin's Game , Granbelm ). Makoto Iino ( Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town , Demon Lord, Retry! ) adapted Tōzai 's original character designs for animation. Kanichi Katou ( Black Clover , Those Snow White Notes ) oversaw the series scripts. Kenichiro Suehiro composed the music.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.