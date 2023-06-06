News
Anime Expo Screens U.S. Premieres for New Rurouni Kenshin Anime, Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out Anime Film
posted on by Alex Mateo
The company will also screen the U.S. premiere for Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out film, the first part of the new sequel anime film project based on Hajime Kamoshida's Seishun Buta Yarō light novel series, on July 3 at 6:30 p.m. PDT in the JW Platinum Ballroom.
Aniplex of America previously announced that it would screen the world premiere for the English dub of the television anime special of Ryohgo Narita's Fate/strange Fake spinoff story Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn- on July 1. The anime's directors Shun Enokido and Takahito Sakazume will also have special appearances
Other events by Aniplex of America include:
- Mashle: Magic and Muscles event on July 1 at 8:00 p.m. with Chiaki Kobayashi and Aleks Le
- Disney Twisted-Wonderland event on July 2 at 10:00 a.m. with Natsuki Hanae and Chiaki Kobayashi
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba event on July 2 at 4:30 p.m. with Natsuki Hanae, Kengo Kawanishi, and producer Yuma Takashi
- FGO 6th Anniversary x TYPE-MOON Projects panel on July 2 at 7:00 p.m. with Ayako Kawasumi, Kenji Akabane, Rie Takahashi, Kanou Yoshiki, and host Albert Kao
- Aniplex of America x A-1 Pictures panel on July 3 at 11:30 a.m.
- My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 event on July 3 at 4:30 p.m. with Koki Uchiyama and producer Masami Niwa
This year's Anime Expo will return to Los Angeles on July 1-4. The convention recently discontinued its Premier Fan Badge system.
Source: Press release