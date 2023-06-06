Anime Expo Screens U.S. Premieres for New Rurouni Kenshin Anime, Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out Anime Film

©和月伸宏／集英社・「るろうに剣心 －明治剣客浪漫譚－」製作委員会

announced on Tuesday that it will screen the U.S. premiere for the new television anime project based on'smanga at this year'sevent on July 3 at 10:00 a.m. PDT in the Main Events stage of the Los Angeles Convention Center. A conversation betweenproducerand voice actors(Kenshin Himura) and(Kaoru Kamiya) will follow the screening.

The company will also screen the U.S. premiere for Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out film, the first part of the new sequel anime film project based on Hajime Kamoshida 's Seishun Buta Yarō light novel series, on July 3 at 6:30 p.m. PDT in the JW Platinum Ballroom.

Aniplex of America previously announced that it would screen the world premiere for the English dub of the television anime special of Ryohgo Narita 's Fate/strange Fake spinoff story Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn- on July 1. The anime's directors Shun Enokido and Takahito Sakazume will also have special appearances

Other events by Aniplex of America include:

This year's Anime Expo will return to Los Angeles on July 1-4. The convention recently discontinued its Premier Fan Badge system.

Source: Press release