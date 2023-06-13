Slam Dunk Opening Theme Band BAAD's Drummer Yasunori Arai Passes Away

Arai passed away on May 22 after undergoing medical treatment

Image via BAAD ©BAAD

The official website for rock band, who performed the opening theme song for the originalanime, revealed on Monday that their drummer Yasunori Arai passed away on May 22. Arai had been undergoing medical treatment for some time. Family and close friends held funeral services for him.

BAAD had reunited for the first time since disbanding in 1999 to commemorate their 30th anniversary. They had a special event appearance on May 18, but Arai was unable to attend due to his health.

BAAD members have included guitarist and composer Shinichiro Ohta, bassist Masamichi Kobayashi, vocalist Kyо̄ji Yamada, second vocalist Hideki Hata, and drummer Arai. They performed the first opening theme song "Kimi ga Suki da to Sakebitai" for the original Slam Dunk anime.

Source: BAAD