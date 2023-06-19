×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Live-Action Burn the House Down Show Streams English-Subtitled Trailer

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Revenge thriller debuts worldwide on Netflix on July 13

Netflix began streaming a new English-subtitled trailer for the live-action series of Moyashi Fujisawa's Burn the House Down (Mitarai-ke Enjō Suru) manga on Tuesday. Netflix also unveiled a new visual for the series.

burnthehousedown
© Netflix

The series will debut worldwide on Netflix on July 13.

cast
© Netflix

The cast includes: (Top row, left to right in image above)

(Bottom row, left to right in image above)

A25765-1273356764.1656641554
© Moyashi Fujisawa, Kodansha, Kodansha USA Publishing
Yūichirō Hirakawa (live-action ERASED, Rookies, The Promised Neverland) is directing the series, and Arisa Kaneko (live-action Orange, Helter Skelter, Densha Otoko film) is writing the scripts. Takeshi Kobayashi (Ai to Makoto, Love Letter) is composing the music. Office Crescendo is producing with Netflix.

Kodansha USA Publishing began releasing the manga in English in June 2022, and it released the eighth volume on January 24. Kodansha USA Publishing describes the manga:

Shizuka Yamauchi, 25, housekeeper. Makiko Mitarai, 46, amateur model and perfect housewife. Though strangers on the outside, the two share a past—one Shizuka feels she needs to set right, to bring her mother justice. But Makiko has secrets of her own, and Shizuka will need to tread carefully if she's to get to the bottom of it all…without getting burned.

Fujisawa serialized the manga in Kodansha's Kiss magazine from 2017 to 2021, and Kodansha published eight volumes in Japan.

Sources: Netflix Asia's YouTube channel, Comic Natalie

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives