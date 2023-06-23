×
Otakon 2023 Hosts Trigun Stampede Producers, Manga Creator Kia Asamiya, Maho Film Staff

posted on by Adriana Hazra
Event is scheduled for July 28-30 at Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

©2023 Yasuhiro Nightow, SHONENGAHOSHA / TRIGUN STAMPEDE Project

The staff of Otakon 2023 announced over the last few days that the event will host the following guests:

Otakon 2023 is scheduled for July 28-30 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. This year's event will also host manga artist Kyoko Aiba, also Macross artist Hidetaka Tenjin and Macross anime director and mechanical designer Shoji Kawamori. It will also host composer Ryū Kawamura. Other guests include voice actress Junko Iwao, mechanical designer and director Shinji Aramaki, composer Yasuharu Takanashi, composer Shota Nakama, and rock ensemble -yaiba-, who will perform. Voice actress and author Haruna Ikezawa will also attend the event as a guest. The event announced its COVID-19 policy for this year's event on March 3. The policy says that masks and proof of vaccination are no longer mandatory for attendees of the event in alignment with "local and federal guidance."

Source: Press release (link 2, link 3, link 4, link 5)

