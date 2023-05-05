Otakon 2023 Hosts Composer Ryū Kawamura

Image courtesy of Otakon

The staff of2023 announced on Friday that the event will host composeras a guest.

Kawamura provided music for the Onihei and YU-NO: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world. anime, as well as the Yakeni Ben no Tatsu Bengoshi ga Gakko de Hoeru drama. He has also worked Square Enix 's Jazz album series and the NieR:Automata Arranged & Unreleased Tracks .

Otakon 2023 is scheduled for July 28-30 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. This year's event will also host manga artist Kyoko Aiba and Macross Artist Hidetaka Tenjin . Other guests include composer Yasuharu Takanashi , composer Shota Nakama , and rock ensemble -yaiba- , who will perform.The event announced its its COVID-19 policy for this year's event on March 3. The policy says that masks and proof of vaccination are no longer mandatory for attendees of the event in alignment with "local and federal guidance."



Source: Press release