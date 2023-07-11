Detroit Metal City's Kiminori Wakasugi Launches New Manga in August

Wakasugi to launch Akina-chan Kamigakaru manga

The August issue of Shogakukan 's Monthly Shonen Sunday magazine announced on Wednesday that Kiminori Wakasugi will launch a new manga titled Akina-chan Kamigakaru (Akina-chan is Possessed by a God) in the magazine's September issue, which will ship on August 12.

The manga centers on Akina, a professional manga creator aiming for her next hit series. While she prepares for her next series, a mysterious manga-like phenomenon suddenly hits her. At that same time, far away in her hometown, a strange phenomenon is also happening.

© Kiminori Wakasugi, Hakusensha

Wakasugi recently ended hismanga (image right) on February 10. The manga launched in'smagazine in October 2021.published the manga's third and final compiled book volume on May 29.

Wakasugi launched the Ashita no Esa Kimi Dakara manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Young Magazine in April 2018. The manga ended with its 10th volume on June 20.

Wakasugi launched the Rhyming Man manga in Young Animal in May 2017, and ended it in December 2018.

Wakasugi ended his Detroit Metal City manga in 2010, and Viz Media published the manga in North America. The manga inspired both a live-action movie and an original video anime.

Wakasugi launched his All Esper Dayo! manga in 2009, and ended it in 2015. The manga inspired a live-action television series, a special, a film, and a web series.

