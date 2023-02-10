Kiminori Wakasugi's Drunk Jiangshis Manga Ends

Gag manga launched in October 2021, centered on Chinese hopping vampire father, Taoist son

Drunk Jiangshis

This year's fourth issue of'smagazine published the final chapter of'smanga on Friday.

The fantasy gag comedy manga centers on a father who has turned into a Jiangshi (Chinese hopping vampire) and his son who aims to be a Taoist.

Wakasugi launched the manga in Young Animal in October 2021. Hakusensha published the manga's second compiled book volume in October 2022.

Wakasugi launched the Ashita no Esa Kimi Dakara manga manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Young Magazine in April 2018. The company published the ninth volume in November 2022, and the manga will end with the 10th volume in May.

Wakasugi launched the Rhyming Man manga in Young Animal in May 2017, and ended it in December 2018.

Wakasugi ended his Detroit Metal City manga in 2010, and Viz Media published the manga in North America. The manga inspired both a live-action movie and an original video anime.

Wakasugi launched his All Esper Dayo! manga in 2009, and ended it in 2015. The manga inspired a live-action television series, a special, a film, and a web series.

