Live-Action PARALLEL Film's In-Movie Original Anime to Screen as Anime Short

The official Twitter account of the live-action film PARALLEL announced on Tuesday that its in-movie original anime titled Jinzō Mahō Shōjo Kaini (Artificial Magical Girl Kaini) will screen as an anime short, right after the film's screening. The staff also revealed the short anime's main visual, trailer, cast, and staff.

© 2021 Daiki Tanaka

The film's director Daiki Tanaka is also directing, writing, and editing the anime short.

Voice actress Haruka Kudō will play the titular role of Kaini, and Japanese YouTuber Yun will play the role of the girl who holds the key to the story. Boy band OWV leader Kōsuke Honda , who will make his voice acting debut, will play the role of Kaini's partner, Shinji. The magical girls supporting Kaini will be played by Yū Chitose as Melea, Tsukasa Wachi as Iora, and Mao Mita as Orphee.

The movie PARALLEL and Jinzō Mahō Shōjo Kaini anime short will screen exclusively for a limited time at the Theatre Shinjuku from July 21 to 27.

The movie's story centers on the mysterious bond between a woman named Mai, who can't escape the memories of her abusive parents, and the " Cosplayer Killer," a murderer who kills while wearing a cosplay suit.

Sources: PARALLEL movie's Twitter account, Comic Natalie