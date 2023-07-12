News
Live-Action PARALLEL Film's In-Movie Original Anime to Screen as Anime Short
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official Twitter account of the live-action film PARALLEL announced on Tuesday that its in-movie original anime titled Jinzō Mahō Shōjo Kaini (Artificial Magical Girl Kaini) will screen as an anime short, right after the film's screening. The staff also revealed the short anime's main visual, trailer, cast, and staff.
＼☆＼ ／☆／— 映画『PARALLEL』7.21〜7.27 テアトル新宿で単独公開❤️🔥 (@PARALLEL_mov) July 12, 2023
🌟拡散希望🌟
#映画PARALLEL
短編アニメ👠
❤️🔥追加上映決定❤️🔥
／☆／ ＼☆＼
制作熱望の声を受け、
本編終了後に劇中オリジナルアニメ#人造魔法少女カイニ の
短編アニメを上映します🌟
＼さらに⁉️／
ゲームクリエイターの小島秀夫さんからもコメントが到着！ pic.twitter.com/Nzh7dijNkF
The film's director Daiki Tanaka is also directing, writing, and editing the anime short.
Voice actress Haruka Kudō will play the titular role of Kaini, and Japanese YouTuber Yun will play the role of the girl who holds the key to the story. Boy band OWV leader Kōsuke Honda, who will make his voice acting debut, will play the role of Kaini's partner, Shinji. The magical girls supporting Kaini will be played by Yū Chitose as Melea, Tsukasa Wachi as Iora, and Mao Mita as Orphee.
The movie PARALLEL and Jinzō Mahō Shōjo Kaini anime short will screen exclusively for a limited time at the Theatre Shinjuku from July 21 to 27.
The movie's story centers on the mysterious bond between a woman named Mai, who can't escape the memories of her abusive parents, and the "Cosplayer Killer," a murderer who kills while wearing a cosplay suit.
Sources: PARALLEL movie's Twitter account, Comic Natalie