News
Reign of the Seven Spellblades, Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 3 Anime Reveal English Dubs' Casts, Premieres

posted on by Alex Mateo
Both dubs premiere on Friday

reign-of-the-seven-spellblades
©2023 宇野朴人／KADOKAWA／キンバリー魔法学校
Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it will begin streaming the English dubs for the Reign of the Seven Spellblades and Rent-A-Girlfriend season 3 anime on Friday.

The English cast for Reign of the Seven Spellblades includes:

Jonathon Rigg is directing the English dub. Zach Bolton is producing. Alex Mai is writing the script. William Dewell is the mixer, and Jeremy Woods is the engineer.

kanokari3_kv
© 宮島礼吏・講談社/「彼女、お借りします」製作委員会 2023
The English cast for Rent-A-Girlfriend season 3, which features returning members, includes:

Jerry Jewell is directing the English dub. Colleen Clinkenbeard is producing. Leah Clark is writing the script. Andrew Tipps is the mixer, and Jameson Outlaw is the engineer.

Source: Crunchyroll (link 2, Liam Dempsey)

