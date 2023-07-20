News
Reign of the Seven Spellblades, Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 3 Anime Reveal English Dubs' Casts, Premieres
posted on by Alex Mateo
Both dubs premiere on Friday
Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it will begin streaming the English dubs for the Reign of the Seven Spellblades and Rent-A-Girlfriend season 3 anime on Friday.
Jonathon Rigg is directing the English dub. Zach Bolton is producing. Alex Mai is writing the script. William Dewell is the mixer, and Jeremy Woods is the engineer.
The English cast for Rent-A-Girlfriend season 3, which features returning members, includes:
Jerry Jewell is directing the English dub. Colleen Clinkenbeard is producing. Leah Clark is writing the script. Andrew Tipps is the mixer, and Jameson Outlaw is the engineer.
The English cast for Reign of the Seven Spellblades includes:
- Drew Breedlove as Oliver
- Veronica Laux as Nanao
- Jill Harris as Katie
- Matthew Elkins as Guy
- Sara Ragsdale as Chela
- Lexi Nieto as Pete
- Krystal LaPorte as Esmeralda
- John Burgmeier as Garland
- Nia Celeste as Teresa
- Alexis Tipton as Chloe
- Kayla Parker as Mackley
- Aleks Le as Kazuya
- Lizzie Freeman as Chizuru
- Lisette Monique Diaz as Mini
- Nicolas Roye as Kibe
- Landon McDonald as Kuri
- Sean Letourneau as Teppei
- Sarah Williams as Ruka
Source: Crunchyroll (link 2, Liam Dempsey)