Ira Ishida, Shutaro Yamada Launch New Manga

DT Tensei manga launches on August 25

DT Tensei ~30-sai Made Dо̄tei Datta Watashi ga Tensei Shitara Shijо̄ Saikyо̄ no Mahо̄tsukai ni Narimashita!~

This year's September issue of'smagazine revealed on Wednesday that, pictured right) and) are launching a new manga titledin the magazine's next issue on August 25. Yamada is drawing the manga, and Ishida is credited with the story.

The story follows a convenience store clerk Kо̄ta who dies in a car accident without ever having had a successful romantic experience. When he wakes up, he finds himself in another world and begins new days of love and adventure.

Asuka Shiryūin launched a novel titled D・T Tensei Series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō ("Let's Be Novelists") website in November 2020.

Ira Ishida is the creator of the Ikebukuro West Gate Park novel series. Ishida published the 18th novel volume on September 12. The series got a television anime in October 2020. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The series inspired a popular live-action television series in 2000, as well as a live-action special titled Ikebukuro West Gate Park Soup no Kai in 2003. Sena Aritou serialized a manga adaptation in Akita Shoten 's Young Champion magazine from 2001 to 2004, and it received four volumes. Masashi Asaki also drew the IWGP: Denshi no Hoshi manga, and Shō Kitagawa also drew another manga adaptation in 2015. Digital Manga Publishing released all four volumes of Aritou's manga in English.

Shutaro Yamada is the creator of the Read or Die manga, which inspired an anime adaptation. Yamada launched the Greatest M - Ijin Mahjong Taisen manga in April 2020 with Homura Kawamoto ( Kakegurui ) and Hikaru Muno .