Sega Launches Samba de Amigo: Party-to-Go Rhythm Game on Apple Arcade

Game launches on service on August 29

Apple revealed on Tuesday that Sega will release the Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go rhythm game on Apple Arcade on August 29.

Apple describes the game:

Get up and shake it on the go in this vibrant rhythm action game. A revival of SEGA 's classic rhythm game series, which has players shaking maracas to the beat, Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go is a modern sequel to the popular 2000's franchise . The game features three songs found only on Arcade — PSY's “DADDY (feat. CL),” Lady Gaga's “The Edge of Glory,” and “The Walker” from Fitz and the Tantrums — along with an exclusive series first Story Mode, where players join Amigo on his quest to reclaim music. With more than 40 hit songs from the world's most popular music genres, and even more songs post-launch, Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go is a dynamic and unique twist on the classic rhythm game experience.

Sega 's Samba de Amigo: Party Central game will launch for Nintendo Switch on August 29, the same day as the Apple Arcade version. Sega will release the Samba de Amigo game for Meta Quest 3, Meta Quest 2, and Meta Quest Pro in fall. The rhythm game will feature over 40 songs and post-launch DLC.

Sega released the original Samba de Amigo rhythm arcade game in Japan in December 1999 and in North America in March 2000. The original game featured maraca controllers. The game has since had releases on Sega Dreamcast and Nintendo Wii.

