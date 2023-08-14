News
K Manga Service Adds Arako Toaru's Never Say Ugly Manga
posted on by Alex Mateo
Busu Nante Iwanaide manga debuted in November 2021
Kodansha's K MANGA service added Arako Toaru's Never say ugly (Busu Nante Iwanaide) manga last week.
K MANGA describes the story:
Tomoko was called “ugly“ back in her school days. And what really makes her seethe is the fact that the “pretty“ girl who bullied her, Rika, is now a successful beauty influencer. But Tomoko sees a whole different world reflected in Rika's eyes… These two women with different pasts, looks, and approaches both take the world head-on in this story of sisterhood and overcoming beauty discrimination!
Toaru launched the manga in &Sofa in November 2021. Kodansha published the manga's third compiled book volume on July 21.
Toaru launched the Bijin ga Kon Katsu Shite Mitara (When a beautiful woman tries joining marriage hunting.) manga in the V Comi web manga app in July 2016. The manga inspired a live-action film in 2019.
Thanks to Kim P for the news tip.
Source: K Manga