K Manga Service Adds Arako Toaru's Never Say Ugly Manga

© Arako Toaru, Kodansha

Never say ugly

's K MANGA service added's) manga last week.

K MANGA describes the story:

Tomoko was called “ugly“ back in her school days. And what really makes her seethe is the fact that the “pretty“ girl who bullied her, Rika, is now a successful beauty influencer. But Tomoko sees a whole different world reflected in Rika's eyes… These two women with different pasts, looks, and approaches both take the world head-on in this story of sisterhood and overcoming beauty discrimination!

Toaru launched the manga in &Sofa in November 2021. Kodansha published the manga's third compiled book volume on July 21.

Toaru launched the Bijin ga Kon Katsu Shite Mitara ( When a beautiful woman tries joining marriage hunting. ) manga in the V Comi web manga app in July 2016. The manga inspired a live-action film in 2019.

Thanks to Kim P for the news tip.

Source: K Manga