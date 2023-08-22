Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Games' DLC Trailer Introduces New Pokémon Poltchageist

The official Pokémon YouTube channel began streaming a trailer on Tuesday for the new "The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero" DLC for the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games. The video introduces the new Pokémon Poltchageist, a Grass/Ghost creature who bears resemblances to Sinistea and Polteageist from Pokémon Sword and Shield . Poltchageist is from the land of Kitakami in the first DLC part "The Teal Mask":

The channel also streamed a video titled "The Haunting Tale of Poltchageist":

"The Teal Mask," the first part of the games' DLC, will launch on September 13. The "Indigo Disk," the second DLC, is scheduled for a winter release.

Part 1: The Teal Mask will feature the new legendary Pokémon Ogrepon, and the story will revolve around a school trip to Kitakami. The DLC introduce Dipplin, a new evolution of Applin, and the Loyal 3 Pokémon , consisting of Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti. The first part will also include mochi to increase base points for a Pokémon 's stats and a Roto-Stick for taking pictures with wider angles.

In Part 2: The Indigo Disk, the player will become an exchange student at the Blueberry Academy and encounter the new legendary Pokémon Terapagos. The DLC will introduce Archaludon, an evolution of Duraludon. The second DLC will feature four biomes within the underwater academy, as well as a battle organization known as the BB League and the League Club extracurricular activity. Koraidon and Miraidon will also get a new flight power.

Other new Pokémon include Raging Bolt, an Electric/Dragon type that looks similar to Raikou, and Iron Crown, a Steel/Psychic type that resembles Cobalion. New moves include Psychic Noise, Upper Hand, Thunderclap, and Tachyon Cutter. There will also be a new Tera type with a rainbow design.

Customers who purchase the DLC will receive new uniform sets. Hisuian Zoroark will be available as an early-purchase bonus before October 31.

The games are inspiring a new Pokémon: Paldean Winds anime web series that will begin streaming on the official Pokémon YouTube channel on September 6. Wit Studio ( Attack on Titan , Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us ) is animating the four-episode series.

The games launched onSwitch worldwide last November.

The games have three main stories, one of which is the standard eight gym challenges. In Pokémon Scarlet/Violet , there is no set path so players can visit the gyms in any order. There is also an overall "Treasure Hunt" in the new Paldea region. Players can ride the new cover legendaries Koraidon and Miraidon as a bike to traverse the world. The legendary partner offered depends on the game version owned.

The games feature a new Terastal phenomenon, in which Pokémon can Terastallize, becoming a glowing gem-like version of itself and boosting its move strength. All Pokémon can Teratallize. Some Pokémon change types and have alternate forms when Terastallizing. Pikachu becomes a Flying-type with balloons on its back, and Eevee may become other Tera types in addition to its Normal-type form. Players can participate in Tera Raids with up to three other players to fight Terastallized Pokémon. In these battles, everyone can attack at the same time. The Union Circle also allows for co-op play outside of Tera Raids.

GAME FREAK once again developed these games. The previous main entries in the franchise were Pokémon Sword and Shield , which launched on Switch in November 2019.