Buronson, Tetsuo Hara's Fist of the North Star Manga Gets New Anime

New anime project to have all-new cast

Warner Bros. Japan announced on Wednesday that it is producing a new anime adaptation of Buronson and Tetsuo Hara 's landmark manga Fist of the North Star ( Hokuto no Ken ). The anime will have an all-new cast. Warner Bros. Japan will announce more details about the project at a later date.

©Buronson&Tetsuo Hara/Coamix, HOKUTO Committee

The new anime announcement commemorates the series' 40th anniversary.

The manga's story is set in a post-apocalyptic world. The story centers on a man named Kenshiro, a master and successor to a deadly martial art, as he wanders the nuclear wasteland protecting the weak and innocent from violent thugs. In his travels, he must contend with other master martial artists and figures from his past, including his "brother" Raoh, who has crowned himself the king of the new world.

The original manga ran in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1983 to 1988. Viz Media began publishing the manga in a new edition digitally and physically in June 2021.

The Fist of the North Star television anime ran for two seasons from 1984 to 1988 and had 152 episodes.The manga has inspired several other television anime, films, and spinoff anime. Hiroshi Kurao launched a new Fist of the North Star spinoff manga titled Hokuto no Ken Seikimatsu Drama Satsuei-hen (Fist of the North Star Apocalypse Drama Filming Arc) on the Comic Zenon manga website in February 2021.

Source: Press release