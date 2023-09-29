My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Film Reveals More Cast in Trailer

The official website for the movie of Satoru Yamaguchi and Nami Hidaka 's My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ( Otome Game no Hametsu Flag Shika Nai Akuyaku Reijō ni Tensei Shiteshimatta... ) light novels revealed on Friday the film's main trailer, main visual, theme song information, and additional cast.

The new cast, previewed in order in the above video, includes (character name spellings not confirmed): Kensho Ono as Ahkil, Ayumu Murase as Kumit, Akari Kitō as Nasheet, Reina Ueda as Hati, Yōko Hikasa as Aruks, and Rie Kugimiya as Piyo.

The video also previews angela and Shōta Aoi 's theme song "Harenochi Hallelujah!"

The film will open in Japan on December 8.

Satoru Yamaguchi

Original light novel authoris writing the original story for the film. Returning staff members include director, writersand, character designer, and animation studio

The anime's first season premiered in April 2020, and Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The English dub debuted in May 2020. The second season, titled My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X , premiered in July 2021, and Crunchyroll streamed the season as it aired in Japan. The company is also streaming an English dub. Crunchyroll is also streaming an original video anime in the franchise.

J-Novel Club is digitally publishing the novels, and it describes the story:

After hitting her head particularly hard one day, Duke Claes' daughter, Katarina, suddenly recalls all the memories of her past life: that of a teenage Japanese girl. Just before her untimely death, this girl recalls playing an otome game... that is exactly like the world she's living in now! She is now Katarina Claes, the antagonist of the otome game, who nastily hounded the protagonist until the end. Knowing all the possible outcomes of the game, she realizes that every single possible route ends with Katarina being murdered or exiled! In order to avoid these Catastrophic Bad Ends, she has to use her knowledge of the game and her own wiles, starting with breaking off this engagement with the prince... Will Katarina survive while making her way through this world, where bad flags trip at every turn? Find out in this reverse-harem rom-com, led by everybody's favorite villainess!

Yamaguchi began the original novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō! website in July 2014, and Ichijinsha began publishing the novels with illustrations by Nami Hidaka in August 2015. Hidaka also provides the art for the ongoing manga, which began in Ichijinsha 's Comic Zero Sum magazine in August 2017.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English.