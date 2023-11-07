Cö shu Nie, Hiroyuki Sawano, SennaRin, Survive Said The Prophet Perform at Anime NYC on November 17

Night of Live Music" concert takes place on November 18 at New York City's Javits Center.

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll

announced last week that it will host the "Center Stage WithLive Music Artists" panel on November 17 and the "Night of Live Music" concert on November 18 at

The following artists will perform at the one-night concert on the River Pavilion – Crunchyroll Stage with doors opening at 6:00 p.m. EST:

The panel will take place at 5:45 p.m. EST on the River Pavilion – Crunchyroll Stage.

Anime NYC 2023 will run from November 17-19. The event will continue to have the same space that it has used in the past few years at New York City's Javits Center.

TMS Entertainment will screen the world premiere for the English dub of Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet ( Meitantei Conan: Hiiro no Dangan ), the 24th film in the Detective Conan / Case Closed franchise , as well as several other anime titles at the event. HIDIVE will screen the world premiere of the The Dangers in My Heart season 2 anime, as well as other North American anime premieres. Crunchyrolll will screen the world premieres of the My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! movie, the Metallic Rouge original television anime, and the Tales of Wedding Rings ( Kekkon Yubiwa Monogatari ) anime at the event.

Source: Press release