Mahō Tsukai no Yakusoku - Promise of Wizard Game App Launches Anime
posted on by Egan Loo
coly's game penned by Idolish 7's Bunta Tsushimi
The streamed fourth anniversary special for the Mahō Tsukai no Yakusoku - Promise of Wizard smartphone game announced on Sunday that an anime adaptation project is launching.
The game is set in a world where wizards and regular people coexist. The player is a "sage" who develops wizards to counter a "great disaster" that befalls the world every year (and forms deep bonds with them).
The company coly, Inc. launched the free-to-play game (with in-app purchases) on November 26, 2019. Bunta Tsushimi (IDOLiSH7) writes the scenarios, and Dangmill (Cross-Dressing Villainess Cecilia Sylvie light novel illustrations) drafted the original character designs.
Source: Comic Natalie