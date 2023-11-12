Mahō Tsukai no Yakusoku - Promise of Wizard Game App Launches Anime

The streamed fourth anniversary special for the Mahō Tsukai no Yakusoku - Promise of Wizard smartphone game announced on Sunday that an anime adaptation project is launching.

© coly

The game is set in a world where wizards and regular people coexist. The player is a "sage" who develops wizards to counter a "great disaster" that befalls the world every year (and forms deep bonds with them).

The company coly , Inc. launched the free-to-play game (with in-app purchases) on November 26, 2019. Bunta Tsushimi ( IDOLiSH7 ) writes the scenarios, and Dangmill ( Cross-Dressing Villainess Cecilia Sylvie light novel illustrations) drafted the original character designs.

Source: Comic Natalie