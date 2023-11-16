Grendizer U TV Anime Unveils Main Cast, More Staff

The staff for Grendizer U , the 2024 television anime series in Go Nagai 's UFO Robo Grendizer franchise , announced the main cast and more staff members on Thursday.

The anime stars:

Miyu Irino as Duke Fleed

Hiro Shimono as Koji Kabuto

Sumire Uesaka as Sayaka Yumi

Nao Tōyama as Hikaru Makiba

Minami Tanaka as Grace Maria Fleed

Haruka Tomatsu as Teronna Aqua Vega and Rubina Beryl Vega

Shun Kudō ( Kimi dake ni Motetainda ) is directing the anime. Tatsuto Higuchi ( Shine Post ) is writing the script. Arakimari is the sub-character designer. Kō Inaba , AF_KURO , and Junichi Akutsu ( Astrays ) are in charge of mechanical design.

The new anime is described as a reboot of the original 1975-1977 anime.

Mitsuo Fukuda ( Mobile Suit Gundam Seed , Gear Fighter Dendoh , Future GPX Cyber Formula ) is the anime's chief director at GAINA , and Go Nagai is the executive producer on the project. Ichiro Okouchi ( Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion , Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury ) is writing and overseeing the series composition. Yoshiyuki Sadamoto ( Neon Genesis Evangelion , Wolf Children , Gunbuster 2: Diebuster ) is designing the characters, and Kōhei Tanaka ( One Piece , Sakura Wars , Dirty Pair ) is composing the music.

The Mazinger franchise had teased a new project for UFO Robo Grendizer in August 2022, stating that the project would be announced in 2023.

UFO Robo Grendizer was the third installment of Nagai's Mazinger giant robot franchise (after Mazinger Z and Great Mazinger ). The original Grendizer anime and manga launched in 1975, and the anime was later imported to the United States as part of Jim Terry 's Force Five project. The anime and manga would also inspire three anime films.

In France, the anime was titled Goldorak when it premiered in 1978. The series helped to boost the impact and popularity of anime in the country.

UFO Robot Grendizer : The Feast of the Wolves

PlayStation

That led to French publisher Microids (formerly Anuman Interactive) and announcing an action game in 2021. Endroad is developing theaction game . Microids released the game for5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on November 14. The4 and Xbox One versions are scheduled for release after. TheSwitch version will then launch in 2024.

Nagai launched the Grendizer Giga manga in Akita Shoten 's Champion RED magazine in September 2014, and ended it in July 2015. The story is a full reboot of Nagai's UFO Robo Grendizer story. When a great fleet of flying saucers invades Earth, it awakens the true power of Daisuke Uryū. (The main lead of UFO Robo Grendizer was named Daisuke Umon.)

The manga received an animated promotional video in April 2015 to commemorate the launch of the first compiled manga volume, as well as Grendizer 's 40th anniversary.