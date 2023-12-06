Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid Anime Film Opens at #4

© 2023映画「翔んで埼玉」製作委員会

Tonde Saitama ~Biwako Yori Ai o Komete~

The live-action sequel film(Fly Me to Saitama: From Lake Biwa With Love) sold 222,000 tickets and earned 295,375,770 yen (about US$2 million) from Friday to Sunday, ranking #1 once again in its second weekend. The film has sold a total of 838,000 tickets and earned a cumulative total 1,150,667,430 yen (about US$7.82 million)

The film opened on November 24 and ranked at #1. The film sold 292,300 tickets and earned 415,361,850 yen (about US$2.80 million) from Friday to Sunday in its opening weekend, and sold 444,500 tickets to earn 629,616,310 yen (about US$4.25 million) in its first four days, counting its Thursday opening day. (Thursday, November 23 was the Labor Thanksgiving Day holiday in Japan.)

The film was delayed from its original planned opening last year. The staff had put its production on hold following lead actor Gackt 's announcement of an indefinite hiatus in September 2021. The hiatus was due to an early onset neurological disease that was progressing into a "life-threatening condition," resulting in dysphonia (disorder of the voice). Gackt announced in May 2022 that he was steadily recovering physically, and the film resumed production in October 2022.

The sequel film centers on the second phase of the "Japan Saitamization Plan" of the Saitama Liberation Front led by Rei Asami ( Gackt ) and Momomi Dannoura (Nikaidō). Seeking greater freedom and peace, the group heads to the Kansai region in the west, where an incident between the east and west will spark a fierce battle.

The first Tonde Saitama (Fly Me to Saitama) film opened in Japan in February 2019. The movie sold 191,000 tickets for 259,038,800 yen (about US$2.33 million) on in its opening weekend to top the Japanese box office.

Godzilla

's new film in's, stayed at #2 in its fifth weekend. The film sold 148,000 tickets for 217,060,400 yen (about US$1.47 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 2.48 million tickets for a cumulative total of 3,822,876,310 yen (about US$25.99 million).

Godzilla Minus One opened in Japan on November 3, 2023 ("Godzilla Day"), which was the anniversary of the first Godzilla film's November 3, 1954 release. The new film screened at The Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) as the closing film of this year's event on November 1.

The film sold 648,600 tickets for 1,041,193,460 yen (about US$6.93 million) in its first three days in the Japanese box office. The film sold 14.7% more tickets and earned 22.8% more in its first three days than the last live-action Japanese Godzilla film, Hideaki Anno and Shinji Higuchi 's Shin Godzilla , did in its first three days in 2016.

Ryunosuke Kamiki plays protagonist Kōichi Shikishima, and Minami Hamabe plays heroine Noriko Ōishi. (The two also lead the cast of NHK 's ongoing weekday morning series Ranman.) Other cast members include Yuki Yamada , Munetaka Aoki , Hidetaka Yoshioka , Sakura Andō , and Kuranosuke Sasaki .

The film opened in U.S. theaters on December 1, and earned US$11,419,975 in its first three days to rank #3 in the U.S. box office in its opening weekend. The film has the highest opening weekend for a foreign film in the United States this year, surpassing the US$10.1 million opening weekend earnings of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc in March.

Yamazaki is the director and writer, and is also credited for visual effects. Yamazaki has primarily directed live-action films, including the Always: Sunset on Third Street , Returner , and Parasyte films, but has also directed CG films such as Stand By Me Doraemon .



The(Kitarō Birth: The Mystery of Gegege) anime film rose from #4 to #3 in its third weekend. The film sold 140,000 tickets, and earned 189,485,240 yen (about US$1.28 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold 570,000 tickets and earned a cumulative total of 807,970,840 yen (about US$5.48 million).

The film opened in Japan last November 17 and sold 111,500 tickets and earned 160,106,620 yen (about US$1.07 million) in its first three days.

Gou Koga ( Gegege no Kitarō: Nippon Bakuretsu!! , One Piece Episode of Sabo ) directed the film at Toei Animation , and Hiroyuki Yoshino ( Macross Frontier , World Trigger , 13 episodes in 2018 GeGeGe no Kitarō ) wrote the screenplay. Touko Yatabe (2018 GeGeGe no Kitarō 's third ending sequence unit director, Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time assistant director) designed the characters. The main cast includes Toshihiko Seki as Kitarō's father, who would eventually become Medama Oyaji, and Hidenobu Kikuchi as Mizuki, a salaryman who heads to a cursed village under secret orders.

The film is part of four "big projects" commemorating the 100-year anniversary of Shigeru Mizuki 's birth. Mizuki passed away in 2015 at 93 years old. Another project is a new Akuma Kun anime that premiered on Netflix on November 9.

Seishun Buta Yarō

Rascal Does Not Dream

, the second of two films in the sequel anime project for the) light novel series, ranked at #4 in its opening weekend. The film sold 119,000 tickets and earned 164,594,554 yen (about US$1.11 million) in its first three days.

The film opened in Japan last Friday. The film is the conclusion of the story's High School arc. Sōichi Masui returned to direct the film at CloverWorks , and Masahiro Yokotani again supervised and wrote the script. Satomi Tamura also returned to design the characters and serve as chief animation director.

The sequel anime project adapts the eighth and ninth novels in the franchise : Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out and Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid . Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out opened in Japan on June 23. The film sold 118,108 tickets in its first three days and earned 175,648,924 yen (about US$1.28 million) to rank #4 in its opening weekend.

The novels' "University Student Arc" is inspiring an anime adaptation.

Sumikko Gurashi

franchise

(The Mysterious Child of the Makeshift Factory), the third anime film for's, dropped from #5 to #9 in its fifth weekend in Japan. The film earned 51,801,000 yen (about US$352,000) from Friday to Sunday. The film has earned a cumulative total of 782,327,090 yen (about US$5.31 million).

The film opened in Japan on November 3 and sold 192,300 tickets for 242,553,320 yen (about US$1.61 million) in its first three days in the Japanese box office.

Hazumu Sakuta ( Neko no Dayan , Uchū Nanchara Kotetsu-kun ) directed the third film at Fanworks . Takashi Sumita ( Europe Kikaku ) returned from the first film to pen the third film's script. Yoshihiko Inohara and Manami Honjō returned from the first and second film to narrate the third film.

In the third film's story, the characters find an old building deep in the forest. The building turns out to be a toy factory. They all begin to make toys in the factory, with Shirokuma using his skill to operate the sewing machines, and Penguin? inspecting toys with a magnifying glass. But the factory itself hides something more special.





The live-action film of Yumi Tamura 's Don't Call It Mystery ( Mystery to Iu Nakare or Do not say mystery ) manga dropped off the top 10 in its 12th weekend, but it still earned 21,257,280 yen (about US$144,400) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 4,718,673,170 yen (About US$32.07 million).

The fourth film in the six-part Girls und Panzer das Finale film series is still out of the top 10 in its ninth weekend, but it earned 19,266,000 yen (about US$130,900) from Friday to Sunday,.

Gekijōban Sylvanian Families: Freya Kara no Okurimono dropped off the top 10 in its second weekend.

Kōkaku Kidōtai SAC_2045 Saigo no Ningen ( Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 The Last Human ), the compilation film for the Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 anime's second season, opened at #1 in the mini-theater rankings.

