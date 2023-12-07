Ikumi Nakamura's Unseen Studio Unveils Kemuri Game

New game from director of Ghostwire: Tokyo

Game director Ikumi Nakamura 's Unseen game studio unveiled its new game Kemuri during The Game Awards on Thursday. Unseen did not reveal the game's release date.

Nakamura established her Unseen studio in 2022.

Nakamura announced her departure from Tango Gameworks in September 2019. She announced that she was establishing an independent studio in March 2021 in her "Remnant Tour" documentary.

Nakamura worked as creative director, art director, and concept artist at Tango Gameworks and Zenimax for nine years. She had worked on Ghostwire: Tokyo for several years before leaving the project.

Nakamura wrote the story, scenario, and character settings for Ghostwire: Tokyo . She also designed concept art for characters, creatures, and the setting key visual. She served as a concept artist on Tango Gameworks' The Evil Within and The Evil Within 2 games. Nakamura worked on Platinum Games ' Bayonetta as a concept artist and on CAPCOM 's Okami as an environment artist.