News
Hell's Paradise Anime's 2nd Season Reveals New Cast Member, Teaser Visual

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Ryōta Suzuki joins cast as Yamada Asaemon Shugen

The Jump Festa '24 event on Sunday revealed a teaser visual and a new cast member for the second season of the anime adaptation of Yūji Kaku's Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku manga. Ryōta Suzuki will play the character of Yamada Asaemon Shugen, who first appeared in the first season's 13th and final episode.

Teaser Visual
The anime's first season premiered on April 1 and aired on TV Tokyo and its affiliates. The anime is streaming on Crunchyroll in America, Europe, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. The series is streaming on Netflix in Asian-Pacific countries except for Australia, New Zealand, and China. Crunchyroll is also streaming an English dub.

The manga centers on Gabimaru, once exalted as the strongest ninja, but who has now quit his trade, violating the laws of his village. After being captured, he claims he has nothing left to live for. However, due to his superhuman levels of training, he has inadvertently survived multiple executions, from attempts at beheading to burning at the stake. The executioner Sagiri Asaemon tells him that he has lingering attachment to life, and issues him a mission to win his acquittal: to find the elixir of immortality.

Kaku launched the manga on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ website and app in January 2018, and ended the series in January 2021. The manga's 13th and final volume shipped in April 2021.

Viz Media released the manga digitally through its Shonen Jump service, and Shueisha also released the manga through its MANGA Plus service. Viz Media also releases the manga in print.

The manga's second stage play adaptation titled Hell's Paradise -Tsui no Shō- (Hell's Paradise -Final Chapter-) will run in Tokyo and Kyoto from February 15-25.

Source: Jump Festa '24 livestream, Press release

