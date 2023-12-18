Batuque Manga Ends in 2 Chapters

Series launched in 2018

Image via Amazon Japan © Toshio Sako, Shueisha

The 155th chapter of Toshio Sako 's Batuque manga revealed on Friday the series is coming to an end in two chapters.

Sako launched the Batuque manga in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine in July 2018, and it moved online to the Tonari no Young Jump web magazine and the Yanjan! app in May 2020. Shueisha published the 16th compiled volume digitally on July 19.

In 2021, the series published irregularly for a period as the manga creator began preparations to launch the Usogui -Rikkainin Yakō Hikoichi- (The Lie Eater: Referree Hikoichi Yakō) spinoff manga.

Usogui -Rikkainin Yakō Hikoichi- launched in Weekly Young Jump in October 2021. The magazine initially announced the manga with the title Usogui : Tokubetsu-hen (The Lie Eater: Special Arc). The series ended in November 2021.

Sako began the Usogui manga in 2006, and ended it in December 2017. The manga has 49 volumes. The series inspired an original video animation ( OVA ) bundled with the manga's 26th volume in 2012. The manga inspired a live-action film that opened in February 2022.

Source: Tonari no Young Jump