Shangri-La Frontier Anime's New Promo Video Previews 2nd Part's Opening Theme 'Danger Danger'

The official website for the television anime of Katarina 's Shangri-La Frontier web novel revealed the theme songs and artists, and a new promotional video for the anime's second cours (quarter of a year) on Sunday. The video previews the new opening theme song "Danger Danger" by FZMZ feat. icy. ReoNa will perform the new ending theme song "Gajumaru ～Heaven in the Rain～."

The anime will take a one-week break, and will not air a new episode on December 31. The anime's 14th episode will air on January 7, then a special program will air on January 14, and the 15th episode will air on January 21.

Asami Seto as Setsuna Amatsuki (Tōki Hi no Setsuna)

as Setsuna Amatsuki (Tōki Hi no Setsuna) Sho Hayami as Wezaemon the Tombguard

The additional cast for the anime's "Shigan Yori Ai wo Komete Hanataba wo" (A Bouquet of Flowers with Love from this World) arc are:

The anime's previously announced cast are:

The anime premiered on October 1 on 28 MBS / TBS networks. The anime will air for two consecutive cours . Crunchyroll streams the anime as it airs.

Kodansha USA Publishing publishes Ryōsuke Fuji 's manga adaptation of Katarina 's Shangri-La Frontier web novel, and it describes the story:

Second year high school student Rakurō Hizutome is interested in one thing only: finding "shitty games" and beating the crap out of them. His gaming skills are second to none, and no game is too bad for him to enjoy. So when he's introduced to the new VR game Shangri-La Frontier , he does what he does best—min-maxes and skips the prologue to jump straight into the action. But can even an expert gamer like Rakurō discover all the secrets that Shangri-La Frontier hides...?

Toshiyuki Kubooka ( Harukana Receive , Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina ) is directing the anime at C2C with assistant director Hiroki Ikeshita , and Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Black Clover , Dropkick on My Devil! , Hetalia The Beautiful World , In the Land of Leadale , Record of Ragnarok ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Ayumi Kurashima ( DEVILMAN crybaby , Megalobox 2: Nomad ) is serving as character designer and chief animation director. monaca is composing the music.

Katarina debuted the novel series on the Shōsetsu-ka ni Narō ("Let's Be Novelists") website in May 2017. Katarina also wrote an additional novel series in Weekly Shōnen Magazine . The series follows the heroine Psyger-0, who is the top player of " Shangri-La Frontier ."

Fuji launched the Shangri-La Frontier ~Kusoge Hunter, Kamige ni Idoman to su~ ( Shangri-La Frontier ~ Crappy Game Hunter Challenges God-Tier Game) manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in July 2020. The manga's 16th compiled book volume shipped in Japan on December 15.

Netmarble Nexus is also developing a game, and Netmarble is publishing it.