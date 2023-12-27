Kana Yamada, Aki Shimizu's Tsugō no Ii Hate Manga Ends

Manga launched in March 2022

Tsugō no Ii Hate

Kodansha's online magazine published the final chapter of Kana Yamada and Aki Shimizu's manga on December 21.

The manga tells the story of Tōko, a housewife who buys Shōji, a male sex service, after she finds out that her husband is having an affair. Tōko gets addicted in her sexual relationship with Shōji, but her bliss does not last long.

Yamada and Shimizu launched the manga in Morning two online magazine in March 2022. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume in August 2022, and the third volume on September 22.

Shimizu's Inugami Re manga series, based on Masaya Hokazono 's Inugami manga, ended in its fourth volume on October 2.

Inugami Re manga's first part ended after 45 chapters in September 2022. Asahi Shimbun Publications published the manga's first compiled book volume physically in Japan in October 2020, and the third volume in March 2022. LINE Digital Frontier digitally released the fourth and final volume in Japan.

Shimizu previously drew manga adaptations of Natsuhiko Kyogoku 's Mōryō no Hako , Kyōkotsu no Yume , Ubume no Natsu , Jorōgumo no Kotowari , and Tesso no Ori novels based on the Bara Jūji Sōsho (Rozen Kreuz Series) series. Mōryō no Hako , the second novel, inspired a television anime with character designs by CLAMP in 2008, and an original video anime followed in 2009. Shimizu launched a new manga based on the novel series in fall 2019.