Singer Clémentine Returns for Kizumonogatari: Koyomi Vamp Compilation Film

The staff for the thecompilation film revealed on Tuesday that French singer-songwriterwill return to perform the new film's ending song.previously performed the song "Étoile et toi" (The Star and Me) for thefilm, and a new arrangement of the song for the "." The announcement did not mention if the ending song will be a new song by

The film will open in Japan on January 12. The film will open in North American theaters this year.

The Kizumonogatari anime originally released as three films: Kizumonogatari Part 1: Tekketsu in January 2016, Kizumonogatari Part 2: Nekketsu in August 2016, and Kizumonogatari Part 3: Reiketsu in January 2017.

Tatsuya Oishi , who directed the Bakemonogatari anime series, directed the film trilogy at the anime studio SHAFT . Akiyuki Simbo was credited as chief director. Akio Watanabe and Hideyuki Morioka designed the characters. Yota Tsuruoka directed the sound, and Satoru Kousaki composed the music.

Kizumonogatari is the third volume in NisiOisin 's Monogatari book series and is a prequel to Bakemonogatari . The novel tells the story of how protagonist Koyomi encounters the female vampire that would turn him and his journey to return to his normal life.

