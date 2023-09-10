Kizumonogatari Anime Gets Compilation Film on January 12, 2024

Anime originally screened as 3 films in 2016-2017

The Aniplex Online Fest 2023 livestream event on Sunday revealed that the Kizumonogatari anime is getting re-released as a compilation film titled Kizumonogatari : Koyomi Vamp that will open in Japan on January 12, 2024. The three parts of the original anime are being re-edited into the compilation film.

The Kizumonogatari anime originally released as three films: Kizumonogatari Part 1: Tekketsu in January 2016, Kizumonogatari Part 2: Nekketsu in August 2016, and Kizumonogatari Part 3: Reiketsu in January 2017.

Tatsuya Oishi , who directed the Bakemonogatari anime series, directed the film trilogy at the anime studio SHAFT . Akiyuki Simbo was credited as chief director. Akio Watanabe and Hideyuki Morioka designed the characters. Yota Tsuruoka directed the sound, and Satoru Kousaki composed the music.

Kizumonogatari is the third volume in NisiOisin 's Monogatari book series and is a prequel to Bakemonogatari . The novel tells the story of how protagonist Koyomi encounters the female vampire that would turn him and his journey to return to his normal life.