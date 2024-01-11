Live-Action Golden Kamuy Film Streams 'Special Movie,' Character Promo Videos

Film premieres in Japan on January 19

TOHO started streaming a "special movie" for the live-action film of Satoru Noda 's Golden Kamuy manga on Wednesday. The video shows some behind-the-scene clips, stitched with the film's main trailer.

TOHO also started streaming the film's character promo videos on Tuesday:

Kento Yamazaki as Saichi Sugimoto

Anna Yamada as Asirpa

Gordon Maeda as Hyakunosuke Ogata

Yuma Yamoto as Yoshitake Shiraishi

Hiroshi Tamaki as Tokushirō Tsurumi

Hiroshi Tachi as Toshizō Hijikata

The film will premiere on January 19.

The film's other cast are:

Asuka Kudo as Hajime Tsukishima

as Hajime Tsukishima Shuntarō Yanagi as Yōhei/Kōhei Nikaido

as Yōhei/Kōhei Nikaido Ryōhei Ōtani as Genjirō Tanigaki

Katsuya as Tatsūma Ushiyama

Katsumi Kiba as Shinpachi Nagakura

Hisako Okata as Huci

as Huci Makita Sports as Takechiyo Gotō

Debo Akibe as Asirpa's great uncle

as Asirpa's great uncle Mitsuki Takahata as Umeko

as Umeko Yuki Izumisawa as Toraji

Kentarō Shimazu as Kanjirō Kasahara

as Kanjirō Kasahara Keisuke Horibe as Kōji Wada

as Kōji Wada Yuno Nagao as Osoma

Shigeaki Kubo is directing the film at production company CREDEUS. Tsutomu Kuroiwa is writing the script. Yutaka Yamada is composing the music. Hiroshi Nakagawa and Debo Akibe are credited for Ainu supervision. Japanese rock group ACIDMAN is performing the theme song "Kagayakerumono" (Those Who Shine).

Satoru Noda launched the manga in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine in 2014, and ended it in April 2022. The manga has inspired four anime seasons, and production of the anime's final arc has been green-lit.