Mario vs. Donkey Kong Game's Trailer Reveals New Worlds

New version of GBA game also features local co-op

Nintendo began streaming a new video on Thursday for the Mario vs. Donkey Kong game that previews new levels, new obstacles, the game's casual mode, and local co-op play. The game will have more than 130 levels.

The game will launch for Nintendo Switch on February 16. Nintendo describes the game:

The rivalry that heated up on the Game Boy Advance system reignites on Nintendo Switch. Donkey Kong has stolen the Mini-Mario toys, and Mario is determined to track him down and get them back! Use your brain and brawn to make it through a barrel of increasingly challenging levels – and in this updated version of the game, you can even play with a friend in local co-op. Grab keys and navigate perilous platforms with handstand jumps and backflips and lead the Mini-Mario toys to safety. Then, prepare to face Donkey Kong head on!

The original game debuted on Game Boy Advance in 2004. The game was an entry into a new series inspired by the original 1981 Donkey Kong arcade game and the 1994 Game Boy sequel of the same name. Other games in the series include Mario vs. Donkey Kong: March of the Minis for Nintendo DS and Mini Mario & Friends: Amiibo Challenge for Nintendo Wii U and 3DS.