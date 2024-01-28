Gundam SEED FREEDOM Anime Film Earns 770 Million Yen in 1st 2 Days

Film is planned to open in 56 countries, territories

Mainichi Shimbun's

Mantan Web news site reported on Sunday that theanime film sold 500,000 tickets and earned 770 million (about US$5.20 million) in its first two days. The film is planned to screen in 56 countries and territories.

The film opened in Japan on Friday.

In comparison, the Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway film sold 259,074 tickets for 523,943,800 yen (about US$4.77 million at the time) in its first three days at the box office in June 2021. It ranked at #3 (in terms of tickets sold) in its opening weekend. The film became the first Gundam film since 1988's Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack to top the 1 billion yen mark, and earned a total of about 2.21 billion yen (about US$14.9 million by current conversion).

The 1982 Mobile Suit Gundam III: Encounters in Space anime film holds the record for highest Japanese box office revenue in the Gundam franchise with a total of about 2.3 billion yen (US$15.5 million by current conversion).

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed director Mitsuo Fukuda directed the film at Bandai Namco Filmworks . Fukuda also co-wrote the script along with his late wife Chiaki Morosawa and Liu Goto . Hisashi Hirai ( Mobile Suit Gundam Seed ) designed the characters.

Takanori Nishikawa (the artist also known as T.M. Revolution ) performs the film's theme song "Freedom" with producer t.komuro ( Tetsuya Komuro ). See-Saw returned to the franchise to perform the ending song "Sarigiwa no Romantics" (Romantics Upon Parting), the first new music from the duo in two decades.

