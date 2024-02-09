Gundam SEED FREEDOM Anime Film's Collaboration Music Video Streamed

Film opened in Japan on January 26, earned 1.9 billion yen in 1st 10 days

The official YouTube channel for Takanori Nishikawa ( T.M. Revolution ) began streaming a collaboration music video on Friday for the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM anime film featuring Nishikawa's theme song "Freedom" with producer t.komuro ( Tetsuya Komuro ).

As of Thursday, the film has sold 1.32 million tickets and earned 2.12 billion yen (about US$14.2 million).

The film sold 634,182 tickets for 1,065,983,130 yen (about US$7.20 million) in its first three days. This marks thefranchise's highest three-day opening in box office earnings, and the biggest opening weekend for a film so far this year in Japan. The film topped Japan's box office in its first weekend.

The film opened in Japan on January 26. The film is planned for screenings in 56 countries and territories.

The 1982 Mobile Suit Gundam III: Encounters in Space anime film holds the record for highest Japanese box office revenue in the Gundam franchise with a total of about 2.3 billion yen (US$15.5 million by current conversion).

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed director Mitsuo Fukuda directed the film at Bandai Namco Filmworks . Fukuda also co-wrote the script along with his late wife Chiaki Morosawa and Liu Goto . Hisashi Hirai ( Mobile Suit Gundam Seed ) designed the characters.

Takanori Nishikawa (the artist also known as T.M. Revolution ) performs the film's theme song "Freedom" with producer t.komuro ( Tetsuya Komuro ). See-Saw returned to the franchise to perform the ending song "Sarigiwa no Romantics" (Romantics Upon Parting), the first new music from the duo in two decades.

