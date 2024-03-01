Bandai Namco Filmworks Makes Anime Studio 8-Bit Into Wholly Owned Subsidiary

2 companies had announced business partnership in June 2020

Bandai Namco Filmworks announced on Friday that it will make anime studio 8-Bit into a wholly owned subsidiary as of April 1. The management structure at 8-Bit will remain unchanged.

8-Bit was founded in September 2008 and has its main studio in Tokyo. The studio has produced such anime as: Infinite Stratos , That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (second season), Encouragement of Climb , The Fruit of Grisaia , Rewrite , Stars Align , Aquarion Evol , Tokyo Ravens , Absolute Duo , The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc , Blue Lock , Synduality: Noir , and The magic at irregular high school: Reminiscence Arc , among others.

8-Bit and Bandai Namco Arts entered into a business partnership to focus on producing animation-based video works and related content in June 2020. The partnership produced the The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime television anime spinoff as their first project. Bandai Namco Arts ' plan at the time with the partnership was to take advantage of 8-Bit 's animation production pipeline to produce "high quality hit content," while 8-Bit 's plan was to take advantage of Bandai Namco Arts ' continuous production planning capability and networking ability.

8-Bit established a new studio in Niigata prefecture in November 2021 as its first regional office.

Sources: 8-Bit, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.