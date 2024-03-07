Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out & Knapsack Kid Films' Early Screenings Set for March 14 in Los Angeles

Films screen in U.S. theaters on March 24-25

Seishun Buta Yarō

Rascal Does Not Dream

confirmed that it is holding a special premiere double feature screening forand, the two films in the sequel anime project for the) light novel series, at the Aratani Theatre in Los Angeles on March 14. The screening starts at 8:00 p.m., and doors open at 7:00 p.m.

The films will screen with English subtitles in U.S. theaters on March 24, and the English dub for the films will play on March 25.

The project adapts the eighth and ninth novels in the franchise . Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid , the second of the two films, opened in Japan on December 1, and ranked at #4 in its opening weekend. The film sold 119,000 tickets and earned 164,594,554 yen (about US$1.11 million) in its first three days. The first film Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out opened in Japan on June 23. The film sold 118,108 tickets in its first three days and earned 175,648,924 yen (about US$1.28 million) to rank #4 in its opening weekend.

The film is the conclusion of the story's High School arc. Sōichi Masui returned to direct the film at CloverWorks , and Masahiro Yokotani again supervised and wrote the script. Satomi Tamura also returned to design the characters and serve as chief animation director.

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl ( Seishun Buta Yarō wa Yume-Miru Shōjo no Yume wo Minai ), the anime film that adapts the the sixth and seventh light novel volumes in the franchise , opened in Japan in June 2019. Aniplex of America and Funimation Films screened the anime in the United States.

Source: Email correspondence