Mission: Yozakura Family Anime Reveals Half-Year Run, More Cast

The official website for the anime of Hitsuji Gondaira 's Mission: Yozakura Family ( Yozakura-san Chi no Daisakusen ) manga announced on Saturday that the anime will air in two consecutive cours (quarters of a year). It also announced four more cast members.

Mariya Ise plays Ayaka Kirisaki, an assassin.

© 権平ひつじ／集英社・夜桜さんちの大作戦製作委員会・MBS

Romi Park plays Rin Fudō, a section chief in the government intelligence agency Hinagiku.

Kōki Uchiyama plays Aoi Sui, the elite spy serving as a unit leader in Hinagiku.

Daiki Hamano plays Ouga Inugami, a pure and honest young member of Hinagiku.

Disney will stream the anime and describes the story:

High school student Taiyou Asano has been socially inept ever since his family died in a car crash. The only person he can properly interact with is his childhood friend, Mutsumi Yozakura—the head of the world's strongest family of spies. Mutsumi's eldest brother, Kyouichirou Yozakura, has been overprotective of her ever since he once rendered her severely injured. His love for Mutsumi is lethal, and Taiyou is his next target. To survive, Taiyou must marry Mutsumi and become a member of the Yozakura family. Thrown headfirst into chaos, Taiyou begins his journey to become a powerful spy in order to protect his wife and uncover the dark secrets of his past and the Yozakura family.

The anime will premiere in Japan on April 7 and will air on Sundays at 5:00 p.m. (4:00 a.m. EDT) on MBS , TBS , and 26 of their affiliate channels. Disney will begin streaming the anime through the Hulu service in the United States on the same day.

The anime stars:

Mirai Minato ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World , BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. ) is directing the anime and over seeing the series scripts at SILVER LINK . Mizuki Takahashi ( Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation ) is the character designer and chief animation director, and Kōji Fujimoto ( Ragna Crimson , Tearmoon Empire ) and Osamu Sasaki ( The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! , Ragna Crimson ) are composing the music.

Ikimono-gakari performs the opening theme song "Unmei-chan" (Fate), and CHiCO performs the ending theme song "fam!" for the series.

Gondaira ( Demon Prince Poro's Diaries ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in August 2019.

Viz Media has been simultaneously publishing the manga in English digitally since its debut in Japan. Viz Media then began publishing compiled volumes digitally in December 2020, and began releasing the series physically starting with the first volume in October 2022. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also releases the manga digitally in English.

A novel in the franchise released in July 2023.