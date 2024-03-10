Mission: Yozakura Family Anime's 2nd Video Reveals Ikimono-gakari's Opening Song

'Unmei-chan' song previewed

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Hitsuji Gondaira 's Mission: Yozakura Family ( Yozakura-san Chi no Daisakusen ) manga debuted its second promotional video on Sunday. The video announces and previews Ikimono-gakari 's opening theme song "Unmei-chan" (Fate).

The anime will premiere on April 7 and will air on Sundays at 5:00 p.m. (4:00 a.m. EDT) on, and 26 of their affiliate channels. The series will also stream on Prime Video and

The anime stars:

Mirai Minato ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World , BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. ) is directing the anime and over seeing the series scripts at SILVER LINK . Mizuki Takahashi ( Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation ) is the character designer and chief animation director, and Kōji Fujimoto ( Ragna Crimson , Tearmoon Empire ) and Osamu Sasaki ( The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! , Ragna Crimson ) are composing the music.

CHiCO performs the ending theme song "fam!" for the series (as also heard in the video above).

Gondaira ( Demon Prince Poro's Diaries ) launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in August 2019.

Viz Media has been simultaneously publishing the manga in English digitally since its debut in Japan. Viz Media then began publishing compiled volumes digitally in December 2020, and began releasing the series physically starting with the first volume in October 2022.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also releases the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

Taiyo Asano is a super shy high school student and the only person he can talk to is his childhood friend, Mutsumi Yozakura. It turns out that Mutsumi is the daughter of the ultimate spy family! Even worse, Mutsumi is being harassed by her overprotective, nightmare of a brother, Kyoichiro. What drastic steps will Taiyo have to take to save Mutsumi?! A spy family comedy - the mission begins!

A novel in the franchise released in July 2023.