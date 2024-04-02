Netflix Adds GTO: Great Teacher Onizuka Anime

Anime streams in N. America with both English sub/

Crunchyroll previously added the anime in Japanese with English subtitles in January 2015. It added the anime's English dub for users in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Denmark, and the Netherlands in August 2016.

Crunchyroll describes the anime:

Meet Eikichi Onizuka, a 22-year-old ex-biker and college karate champ. He's crude, foul-mouthed, and has a hair-trigger temper. His goal: to be the greatest high school teacher in the world! Unfortunately, the only teaching job available is at Holy Forest Academy (no certification required). There he uses his street smarts to deal with colleagues and students alike.

Great Teacher Onizuka aired in Japan in 1999. Tokyopop iniitally licensed the anime series in 2001, releasing it on DVD singles and two boxsets. Discotek licensed the anime and released it on home video in September 2013.

The anime adaptation is inspired by Tohru Fujisawa 's manga series of the same name. The original manga ended in 2002, but GTO was revisited in the manga sequel GTO: Shonan 14 Days , the upcoming spin-off GT-R and its predecessor Shōnan Junai-gumi . Tokyopop and Vertical published the various GTO ( Great Teacher Onizuka ) manga titles, including the GTO: The Early Years prequel, in North America

The series inspired a live-action GTO series adaptation, various television specials over the years, and a live-action film in 2000. GTO: The Early Years inspired a new live-action series adaptation in February 2020. GTO Revival , a new live-action television special, will premiere on April 1 on Kansai TV , Fuji TV , and their network affiliates. Sorimachi returns to the role of protagonist Eikichi Onizuka.

